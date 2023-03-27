Finance Bill 2023: Centre softens tax on REITs and InvITs distribution – what experts say

In one of the major amendments to the Finance Bill 2023, passed on March 24, the tax impact on real estate investment trust (REIT) and Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvITs) was significantly reduced. The debt repayment component of distribution income by REIT and InvIT has come under the tax net but the taxed amount will be calculated only after deducting the cost of acquisition of units which means only a small portion may attract capital gains tax at the time of sale of units.

During the presentation of the Union Budget on February 1, the government proposed to tax income distributed by business trusts like REITs and InVITs in the form of debt repayments at the hands of unitholders.

Ajay Rotti, Partner of Dhruva Advisors explains that there is an amendment in the taxable amount for REITs and InvIT post industry representation and there is also a change made in the capital gains clause to accommodate the deduction of cost of acquisition. This means that there is no immediate tax increase for investors as long as they stay invested in the REIT and InvIT.

“In so far as the REIT is concerned to the extent that the return of this amount represents what has been collected, or it is a return of the capital that they have already raised, then they won't be taxed under other forces. So that 39 percent tax or the slab rate tax won't kick in on this amount, to the extent that this repayment is the issue price.”

Vikaash Khdloya, CEO of Embassy REITs said, “We are very pleased with the outcome, this is beneficial both to institutional and retail investors.”

Khdloya said that it is hugely positive, it reduces the tax implication for the retail investor, of all investors in fact, and it also delays the incidence till the time the REIT unit is actually sold.

