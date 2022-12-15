English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
Fifa World Cup

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homevideos Newspersonal finance News

All about investing in value funds and key risks to watch

videos | IST

All about investing in value funds and key risks to watch

Profile image
By Sonal Bhutra   Dec 15, 2022 6:02 PM IST (Published)
Mini

In this latest episode of ‘Mutual Fund Corner’, Shweta Rajani, Senior Vice President and Head of Mutual Funds at Anand Rathi Wealth talks about value funds, the fund’s performance, and whether there is more steam left.

In this latest episode of 'Mutual Fund Corner', Shweta Rajani, senior vice president and head of mutual funds at Anand Rathi Wealth talks about value funds, the fund’s performance, and whether there is more steam left.

Value funds have generated a return of 7.4 percent in 2022 and so far it has been a good performance. However, according to Anand Rathi Wealth, value funds have not been the best in generating alpha and tend to underperform in a neutral or a bear market.
Rajani said from 2021 onwards, the company has seen a reversal in this behavior. In 2021 and 2022, where the market delivered very good returns and this was mainly contributed by value funds actually doing well. So this rally has been a value-driven rally.
Also Read: How to plan tax savings investments for 2023? Check your options here
Talking about the risks associated with value funds, Rajani said these funds are cyclical in nature. Secondly, it is highly dependent on the fund manager for correct stock picking. So, the fund manager's capability here plays a very important role, and timing your exit at the right time, because it is cyclical, becomes a third important point.
She added that investors should allocate a maximum of 15-20 percent of the total corpus for the long term.
Watch the video for more.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags