RIP Dilip Kumar: A look at the life journey and achievements of late actor

Updated : July 07, 2021 22:22:35 IST

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, whose career spanned close to six decades, has died at the age of 98. He was laid to rest with full state honours in Mumbai in the presence of his family members. A recipient of the Padma Vibhushan and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Kumar had been ailing for sometime.

He was admitted to the intensive care unit of Hinduja Hospital on June 29. A trailblazer in his own right, Kumar acted in some of the most iconic films of Indian cinema including Mughal-E-Azam, Devdas and Naya Daur.

Take a look at the life journey and achievements of Dilip Kumar in this accompanying video.
