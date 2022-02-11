Highway traffic on the rise; FY22 revenue at Rs 6,000 crore: IRB Infra

IRB Infrastructure Developers saw good growth on the traffic front in Q3FY22, Tushar Kawedia, chief financial officer, told CNBC-TV18.

He further said that the company will close FY22 with revenue close to Rs 6,000 crore.

Talking about orderbook, Kawedia said that the current orderbook is more than Rs 18,000 crore and it includes Rs 12,000 crore of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) orders.

The company utilised a large chunk of the proceeds of preferential allotments towards retiring debt, he said.

