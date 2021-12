The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) report on the Data Protection Bill was tabled in the parliament on Thursday. The committee has called for a single data protection authority for personal and non-personal data, stricter data localisation norms and also recommended that social media platforms be treated as publishers of content.

CNBC-TV18's Ashmit Kumar explains the key features and a few prickly issues that have already been red flagged.

