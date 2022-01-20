Govt likely to announce winning bid for Neelachal Ispat; LIC DRHP likely before budget

The government is very likely to open financial bids for Neelachal Ispat soon and also aim to announce the winner for the deal this month itself.

The government indicated that it will be receiving the financial bids for the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) deal before the financial year ends, which is sometime by March 2022.

Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) could be an important deal to watch for this month. The government is very likely to open financial bids soon and also aim to announce the winner for the NINL deal this month itself. It’s very much on the horizon and good news on the strategic disinvestment front.

Last but not the least, the LIC IPO. People in the know indicated earlier that the aim is to bring the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for LIC IPO this month, and CNBC-TV18 has learnt that the work is at an advanced stage on that front.

Therefore, a mixed bag for disinvestment, but good news in terms of NINL and LIC IPO because it’s going to be very important in helping the government to meet a large chunk of its divestment receipts for the current financial year.

