Forbes announces 18th annual list of World's 100 most powerful women of 2021

Forbes has announced its 18th annual list of world's 100 most powerful women of 2021. The list includes 40 CEOs, 19 world leaders, an immunologist.

For the first time in over 10 years, there's a new 'number #1'.

Top 10 most powerful women are…

#10 Julie Sweet

CEO, Accenture

#9 Tsai Ing-Wen

President, Taiwan

#8 Ursula Von Der Leyen

President, European Commission

#7 Ana Patricia Botín

Executive Chairman, Santander Group

#6 Abigail Johnson

Chairman & CEO, Fidelity Investments

#5 Melinda French Gates

Co-Chair, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

#4 Mary Barra

CEO, General Motors

#3 Christine Lagarde

President, European Central Bank

#2 Kamala Harris

Vice President, USA

The most powerful woman is...

#1 Mackenzie Scott

Philanthropist

4 Indian personalities also made it to the list...

#37 Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister, India

#52 Roshni Nadar Malhotra

Chairperson, HCL Technologies

#72 Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Chairperson, Biocon

#88 Falguni Nayar

Founder & CEO, Nykaa