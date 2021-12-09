Forbes announces 18th annual list of World's 100 most powerful women of 2021

Forbes has announced its 18th annual list of world's 100 most powerful women of 2021. The list includes 40 CEOs, 19 world leaders, an immunologist.
For the first time in over 10 years, there's a new 'number #1'.
Top 10 most powerful women are…
#10 Julie Sweet
CEO, Accenture
#9 Tsai Ing-Wen
President, Taiwan
#8 Ursula Von Der Leyen
President, European Commission
#7 Ana Patricia Botín
Executive Chairman, Santander Group
#6 Abigail Johnson
Chairman & CEO, Fidelity Investments
#5 Melinda French Gates
Co-Chair, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
#4 Mary Barra
CEO, General Motors
#3 Christine Lagarde
President, European Central Bank
#2 Kamala Harris
Vice President, USA
The most powerful woman is...
#1 Mackenzie Scott
Philanthropist
4 Indian personalities also made it to the list...
#37 Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister, India
#52 Roshni Nadar Malhotra
Chairperson, HCL Technologies
#72 Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
Chairperson, Biocon
#88 Falguni Nayar
Founder & CEO, Nykaa