Budget Session: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to operate for 5 hours each

The timings have been revised for the first half of the budget session, but the President’s address on January 31st will take place as scheduled at 11 am.

The timings have been revised for the first half of the budget session, but the President’s address on January 31st will take place as scheduled at 11 am.

The Union Budget will also be presented as scheduled, at 11 am, in the Lok Sabha on February 1st, but thereafter, both the houses will operate for five hours each and this will happen till February 11th.

Rajya Sabha will operate from 9 am to 2 pm and the Lok Sabha will be operating from 4 pm to 9 pm. This is due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country.

The revised timing, so far, have been notified only for the first half of the budget session, which is till February 11th. The house will convene once again on March 14th and will conclude on April 8th and for this period the timings have not been notified as yet and will get to know about it closer to the end of the first half of the budget session.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Parikshit Luthra for more details.