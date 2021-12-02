Bharti Airtel in early talks to acquire majority stake in Dish TV: Report

Bharti Airtel is in early talks to acquire a majority stake in Dish TV. The plan of action by a Mint report is that first Bharti Airtel wants to acquire the Dish TV promoter stake of 5.9 percent, which is held by Subhash Chandra family.

Bharti Airtel is in early talks to acquire a majority stake in Dish TV. The plan of action by a Mint report is that first Bharti Airtel wants to acquire the Dish TV promoter stake of 5.9 percent, which is held by the Subhash Chandra family.

So far, while Bharti Airtel has reached out to the promoters of Dish TV, the Chandra family has not agreed to sell their stake. Once they get the promoter stake on board, then Bharti Airtel wants to acquire the stake held by Yes Bank, which is about 25.6 percent stake.

Once Yes Bank also agrees to sell then they will have the promoter stake of 5.9 percent and Yes Bank stake of 25.6 percent stake then Bharti Airtel will reach out to the other shareholders and eventually sit with a market share of close to about 51 percent. However, this is a very complex deal.

Dish TV, however, has denied reports saying it is not aware of any such deal with Bharti Airtel.

