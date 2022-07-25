Zomato tumbles 14%, hits new 52-week low as lock-in period for pre-IPO stake ends

Zomato was trading at Rs 47 per share, down 12.4 percent, on the BSE at the time of writing. However, market expert Prakash Diwan believes the downside for Zomato is fairly limited from a business standpoint.

Buy / Sell Zomato share TRADE

Zomato shares fell as much as 14.26 percent in early trade on Monday, hitting an all-time low, as one-year lock-in period for pre-IPO shareholders ended on July 23.

The stock was trading at Rs 47 per share, down 12.4 percent, on the BSE at the time of writing.

The shares have been under pressure lately, post the Blinkit deal in which the company's board approved the acquisition of the startup for Rs 4,447 crore in an all-stock deal.

The stock has hit multiple 52-week lows in the last few weeks. It had touched a 52-week high of Rs 169.1 on November 16, 2021.

According to the norms, the equity share capital held by a company — that does not have promoters — is locked for a period of one year from the date of allotment of shares. This effectively means the shareholders cannot sell any equity during the stated period.

Zomato's total paid-up capital of the one-year overhang is about 78 percent and a sell-off pressure was expected to be seen this week.

However, market expert Prakash Diwan believes the downside for Zomato is fairly limited from a business standpoint.

"So if you look at the unit economics, they are far more superior to what they were when they came up with the IPO. So there's a huge improvement there. But since it's too small at this point in time or too late the day to improve the price, you'll probably have to give it much more time," Diwan said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

"So if you have patience, probably you will see those Rs 70-75 levels at some point in time on Zomato again," he said.