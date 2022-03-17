Would prefer investing in India than China: Mark Matthews

The market has come down the most amongst the major emerging markets (EMs) is China and therefore it should probably continue to bounce the most, said Mark Matthews of Bank Julius Baer and Co.

On a five-year view, Mark Matthews of Bank Julius Baer and Co picks India as the top market but over the next month, he believes China could be the one that ends up doing best because it did go down so much.

The market that has come down the most amongst the major emerging markets (EMs) is China and therefore it should probably continue to bounce the most, said Matthews.

In terms of US Fed hiking rates, he said, “In a way we have already priced in the most it can get. If the Fed thinks the economy is doing very well, I presume we should also interpret that as good news.”

