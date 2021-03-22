With surge in COVID cases, defensives take limelight: Investec Capital

VIDEOS

Mukul Kochhar, Co-Head, Equities at Investec Capital Services on Monday said that with the surge in COVID cases and fear of lockdown returning, there could be a rotation back into defensives.

“If COVID cases go up, how governments react to these cases creates some uncertainty in the market. So for instance, if there is another round of lockdown, it hampers economic activity substantially. Growth estimates that are being penned for FY22 – that momentum gets lost. We are already at 11-11.5 percent, which if there is no lockdown can be achieved, but then those start getting downgraded. I f the fear of lockdown returns, then there is a rotation back into defensives,” he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

However, he said that vaccine efficacy and more urban development will help cyclicals come back.

“I think there is some consensus-building that lockdown is not the solution and that is my base case. It is an increased pace of vaccination and if that indeed is the course of action that happens, then what I am recommending investors is to stay the course and remain invested in cyclicals. That is where the valuation comfort is,” he said.

According to Kochhar, IT services remains a very solid story for the next two quarters. “For the next two quarters, 6 months of IT services remains a very solid story. Revenue growth will be there, margins will not come under pressure, earnings growth will show through, and this momentum may just continue,” he said.

He is also positive on industrials and financials and construction companies.

