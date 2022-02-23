White Oak Capital Management believes current market volatility prompted by global cues

Prashant Khemka, Founder at White Oak Capital Management believes that the current volatility in the market has been prompted by the weakness in global markets.

Globally the markets have pulled back a little bit, NASDAQ is down about 15 percent, S&P500 is down about 10 percent and the broader markets are down even more, he said.

The markets have started the year 2022 a bit volatile and at this point are down around the world in some single digits or double digits, he added.

He is confident about well-run, well-managed companies with good business profitability and scalability in the long-term.

According to him, IT services, as a sector, has been a tremendous wealth creator over time. “Our team continues to hold and find great opportunities in that segment. Despite the pullback month-to-date, the prospect remains very strong over the coming many years,” he said. He believes this is a very fertile ground for picking up great companies.

