We have more Indian stocks than ever; like Vinati Organics, Affle, Infosys, says O'Neil CIO

Updated : March 30, 2021 10:27 AM IST

Randy Watts, CIO of O'Neil Global Advisors believes that more Indian stocks are on the focus list than ever before.

Watts is positive on Vinati Organics, Affle India and Infosys.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, he said, “We feel great, long-term, about India. Obviously, last year was not a great economic year for the country, GDP was down about 7.5 percent. However, we are optimistic looking at this year as growth is estimated to be in double-digit, in 12-13 percent range, and as the economy recovers there are a lot of areas that are of interest.”

"We like certain growth stocks and one of the names we like is Affle India, which is a technology company. We like some of the bigger stocks like Vinati Organics and Infosys as half of its revenues come from digital services. We still like Reliance which is going to benefit from energy prices rising and is also doing well on the telecom side where average revenue per user (ARPU) is rising,” said Watts.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries, the parent company of Reliance Jio, owns Network 18 that publishes CNBCTV18.com.