We are at the start of the IPO phase in renewables sector, says Axis Capital

Updated : October 22, 2020 07:00 PM IST

The renewable energy sector is back in the limelight as the clean green theme gains momentum across the globe. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Sumant Sinha, CMD of ReNew Power said that this is a good time to consider listing options.

"Investor demand globally for renewables has picked up substantially over the last six to nine months. There is a concerted move towards allocating more funds towards the ESG sector and renewables fall within that. So, there is a lot of appetite and therefore for a company like ours whose eventual destination is at some point to be listed, then this is certainly a good time to look at the market," he said.

According to Sinha, the next challenge for the renewable sector will be intermittency management. He added that the focus will be on solar power because it's cheaper.

Meanwhile, Suraj Krishnaswamy, Executive Director of Investment Banking at Axis Capital said that we are at the beginning of the renewable sector IPO phase. Global funds are allocating more capital in the ESG space.