Vedanta’s voluntary open offer closes today, here are the key details

Updated : April 07, 2021 06:35 PM IST

Vedanta’s voluntary open offer ends today and the open offer was revised both in terms of size and in terms of price as well.

The price was fixed at Rs 235 per share and the size was increased from 10 percent to 17.5 percent. The promoters are looking to buyout close to 65 crore shares in this open offer. Now, as things stand today is the last day and the live data that is available on the exchange website it suggests that 36 crore shares have been tendered so far and, as per sources, close to 45 crore shares likely to receive tender in the open offer.

