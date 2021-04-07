  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Market
VIDEOS
Market

Vedanta’s voluntary open offer closes today, here are the key details

Updated : April 07, 2021 06:35 PM IST

Vedanta’s voluntary open offer ends today and the open offer was revised both in terms of size and in terms of price as well.

The price was fixed at Rs 235 per share and the size was increased from 10 percent to 17.5 percent. The promoters are looking to buyout close to 65 crore shares in this open offer. Now, as things stand today is the last day and the live data that is available on the exchange website it suggests that 36 crore shares have been tendered so far and, as per sources, close to 45 crore shares likely to receive tender in the open offer.

CNBC-TV18’s Nimesh Shah has more details. Watch the accompanying video for more.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement