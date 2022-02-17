US inflation at peak, expect easing ahead: Bank Julius Baer

Bank Julius Baer & Co expects inflation in the US to ease a bit going ahead, Mark Matthews, told CNBC-TV18.

He believes that US inflation is at its peak currently and will ease a bit going ahead. “February is still going to be a high month but after that, we are going to get lots of readings to show us that the inflation is coming down,” said Matthews.

On the Indian equity market, he said, “My sense is foreigners do not own a lot of India. If we rewind the clock to 2008 big selloff in America and India fell more even though it had nothing to do with subprime loans because people owned a lot of it and they don’t today.”

Talking about geopolitical issues, he said that the Russia-Ukraine tensions will not go away completely. “I do not have any idea whether Russia will invade or not. I suspect it will not, but it will not go away. It will remain bubbling in the background for quite a while to come,” Matthews said.

