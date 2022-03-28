Trajectory still up for crude oil prices: Lipow Oil Associates

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Andrew M Lipow of Lipow Oil Associates shared his thoughts on the trajectory that the crude market could take over the next couple of months.

With the rising COVID-19 cases in China, there is an expectation that the oil demand will fall and hence there has been a little pressure on the prices as well. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Andrew M Lipow of Lipow Oil Associates shared his thoughts on the trajectory that the crude market could take over the next couple of months.

He believes the trajectory is still up and the market is trying to figure out what exactly is going to be the total supply disruption as refiners as well as the governments around the world ban a purchase of Russian crude oil.

It is estimated that supply disruption is about 2-3 million barrels a day, he said.

