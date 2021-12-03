Market set-up on Dec 3: Will Nifty50 take out 17,613?

On December 2, Nifty saw a strong close and the next levels to take out would be 17,613, which is a swing low and the 20 day moving average (DMA).

India reported first two cases of the new variant, omicron. There still isn’t enough evidence to make a decisive call on the severity of the new variant, but emerging evidence of reinfection risk, alongside the quickness of the spread, suggest that markets may be in for some volatile price action. As far as the Nifty goes, it is finally showing prices moving higher in a steady fashion.

