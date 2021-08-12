Three SEBI senior officials in race for position of whole-time member

Three senior officials from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) are in the race for the whole-time member position, sources informed CNBC-TV18.

G Mahalingam, the current whole-time member’s tenure is set to expire in October this year.

The government had invited applications for the same position.

Nagendraa Parakh, S Ravindran and Sujit Prasad, who are currently serving as executive directors at SEBI, have applied for this position. Also, CNBC-TV18 has learnt that certain people from the exchange industry and the mutual fund industry have also applied for the same position.

One of the applicants is Mrugank Paranjape, who is the former MD and CEO at MCX and is also currently serving at NCDEX.

CNBC-TV18’s Yash Jain has the details.