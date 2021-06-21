Third Covid wave won’t be good for banks as NPAs may rise, says Bank Julius Baer’s Mark Matthews

VIDEOS

June 21, 2021

It will not be good for banks in India if the country is entering into a third wave, said Mark Matthews of Bank Julius Baer & Co, on Monday.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, he said, “We were worried when we upgraded (India) in February and the horrific second wave happened right after that, but we stuck with the call and so happy we did, in retrospect.”

“If it’s true that we (India) may be entering into a third wave then that wouldn’t be good for the banks. One would assume that non-performing assets will rise. So, in order of priority, very long-term would be IT and as tactical opportunity metals, and then banks,” said Matthews.

On global markets, he said, “It’s an opportunity to buy but I do think it’s not a going up all the time market anymore. I think it will be choppy, but had a big pullback in financials and materials, somewhere in the magnitude of 6 percent.”

“Between the two (financials and materials), my preference would be materials because the yield curve is flattened in America and that’s not good for the margins of the banks, but we are still in some kind of global economic recovery; it’s a very unequal one but it is happening. Therefore, if I were to buy something, I would buy inflation-linked companies that sold off hard last week,” Matthews said.

