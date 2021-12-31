Taking Stock: Top trends and sectoral bets in 2022; experts discuss

The bulls ended 2021 in style, with all sectoral indices closing in the green. Meanwhile, the Nifty and the Sensex ended with gains for the fourth consecutive year. To decode the trading action on the street, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Mihir Vora, Director & CIO of Max Life Insurance. Also, Jai Bala, CMT at Cashthechaos.com, will give technicals for the next week's actions.

Vora said, “We will now expect the domestic demand-led sectors to drive and that includes consumer discretionary, banking, the building materials, real estate, infra, capital goods with the PLI and capex happening. So the broad theme has to be now the domestic cyclical outperforming.”

