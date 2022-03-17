0

Taking Stock: Market expert Jai Bala positive on Ajanta Pharma and ABFRL

By CNBC-TV18  IST (Published)
The market gained in line with global peers on Friday following the Fed's 25 basis rate hike. A broad-based rally saw 45 of the 50 nifty stocks end higher. For the week, Nifty and Sensex soared 4 percent with the Nifty Bank outperforming. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Mihir Vora, Director and CIO at Max Life Insurance, and Jai Bala, CMT of Cashthechaos.Com shared their reading and outlook on specific stocks, sectors and markets.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Mihir Vora, Director and CIO at Max Life Insurance, and Jai Bala, CMT of Cashthechaos.Com shared their reading and outlook on specific stocks, sectors and markets.
Jai Bala spoke at length about Ajanta Pharma, and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL).
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
