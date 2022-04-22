Taking Stock: Edelweiss’ Aditya Narain cautious on Indian markets

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Aditya Narain, Head of Research at Edelweiss Financial Services, and Jai Bala, the CMT at Cashthechaos.com shared their reading and outlook on specific stocks, sectors and markets.

Markets ended Friday near the day's low dragged lower by financials for the week. Friday to Friday market saw three days of a fall and two days with gains. Week-on-week the Nifty fell just under 2 percent, the Bank Nifty fell nearly 4 percent.

On rate hike and Indian markets Narain said, “It would be too sanguine to say that it is all already in the price. It would, of course, be too cautious to say that this is only the beginning and markets will be inversely related to the rate hike cycle. But I would say, you still need to remain a little cautious given that in India, at least, we have not seeing the elements of demand that we thought we will see by this stage.”

On earnings he said, “Quite honestly, if you were to look at the start of the earnings cycle, I don't think the numbers are bad. But I think what has clearly happened is that the mood has been has clearly turned down and that doesn't augur well, for the rest of the earnings cycle.”

