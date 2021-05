VIDEOS

Market

Updated : May 28, 2021 17:42:44 IST

The market ended higher for the second straight week, with both the Nifty and Sensex gaining nearly 2 percent. Broader markets also ended the week over 1 percent higher.

In this episode of Taking Stock, Saurabh Mukherjea, founder of Marcellus Investment Managers, discusses the week on Dalal Street and Jai Bala, CMT of Cashthechaos.com, expresses his views on technicals for the next week.