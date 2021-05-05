Take balanced approach in investing; sector rotation very fast, says Aditya Birla AMC’s Mahesh Patil

VIDEOS

Updated : May 05, 2021 02:04:03 IST

One should take a balanced approach in investing as sector rotation is happening very fast, said Mahesh Patil, co-chief investment officer of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC.

“Try to take a more balanced approach, sector rotation is also happening very fast and if one sector doesn’t do well for a quarter or so, it comes back. One should focus on the top companies because it is important that we have seen the stronger companies are able to come back even if there is a one-two quarter impact, it comes up much stronger and better,” Patil told CNBC-TV18.

Stronger companies will bounce back, said Patil, “Therefore, the focus will remain stock specific in some of the sectors which are going through a downturn because the stronger companies will bounce back as we saw in the first wave during the recovery phase.”

On the COVID-19 wave, he said, “The second wave of COVID which is in, the impact of that could be felt in the first quarter of the fiscal year and one could see some downgrades to earnings for this fiscal year.”

There will be a definite impact of the second COVID-19 wave, Patil said.

“We will definitely have an economic impact because of the second wave, it might not be very large, but especially for consumer discretionary because the consumer sentiment this time has got impacted. Therefore, one needs to be watchful over here for the near-term.”

