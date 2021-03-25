Sugar consumption down by 5% in India; Maharashtra unable to sell monthly quota: AISTA’s Praful Vithalani

VIDEOS

Export number for sugar have been on the positive side. However, the domestic demand and the mills being able to sell the quota assigned by government has fallen short of expectations.

Praful Vithalani, Chairman of All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA) said that demand is down as January-March is winter and rising COVID cases is further dampening demand.

“Consumption is almost down 4-5 percent in India. In the first 5 months we have seen that whatever is being given by central government all over India of 104-105 lakh tonne, hardly 99 lakh tonne is sold in the domestic market,” he said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

He also said that Maharashtra is unable to sell 10.5 lakh tonne of sugar which is 33 percent of allotted quota by central government.

“If we see in India, Central to South downward, all states are producing sugar. Whereas from Central India to North, North-East, or North-West, there are hardly 4 states who are producing sugar. So they are the consuming states. Being similar MSP all over India, the Northern states like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand are able to sell nicely. But Maharashtra is trailing because of similar MSP,” he said.

He said that there is a need to subsidise railway freight in Maharashtra or at least have dual MSP for the state to be able to sell sugar.

“When the new policy came, we had written to the PMO as well as the food ministry that there should be a gap of Rs 1.50 per kg between Northern and Central states so that Maharashtra can sell or Maharashtra government will need to subsidise railway freight. Whatever sugar goes from Maharashtra to West Bengal, Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, or Bihar, subsidy should be given by Maharashtra government or central government of railway at least to come at par or there should be dual MSP. One MSP will kill states like Maharashtra and Karnataka to market their sugar in India,” he said.