Your Stocks: What experts say on BHEL, Divi's, TTK Prestige, Olectra Greentech

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Vijay Chopra of enochventures.com and Ashish Kyal of Waves Strategy Advisors, shared their reading and outlook on specific stocks, sectors and markets.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Vijay Chopra of enochventures.com and Ashish Kyal of Waves Strategy Advisors, shared their reading and outlook on specific stocks, sectors and markets.

They spoke at length about BHEL, Infibeam, Divi's Labs, SH Kelkar, TTK Prestige, Olectra Greentech and Motherson Sumi.

Watch the accompanying video for more.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.