Your Stocks: SBI, Marico, CDSL in the spotlight today; here's what experts say

In a CNBC-TV18’s special show, Your Stocks, Rajat Bose of Rajatkbose.Com and Vijay Chopra of Enochventures.Com shared their views on a few stocks like State Bank of India (SBI), Marico and Central Depository Services Ltd (CDSL), Britannia, Nestle, Meghmani Organics, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) and Dixon Technologies.

According to Chopra, SBI looks good, CDSL is also a very good stock with a longer-term perspective. He believes Nestle and Britannia looks better than Marico. Nestle and Britannia have corrected more and could be bought for a period of one to one and a half decades.

Bose believes Meghmani Organics would do well. He advises to hold on to Meghmani Organics, put a stop loss at Rs 110 on closing price basis and continue to stay put.

Watch the accompanying video for more details.