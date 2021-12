Parthiv Shah of Tracom Stock Brokers and Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher answered all stocks and investment-related queries on a CNBC-TV18 show, Your Stocks. They shared their views on KPIT Technologies, Zee Entertainment, HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, and Canara Bank.

Parthiv Shah of Tracom Stock Brokers and Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher answered all stocks and investment-related queries on a CNBC-TV18 show, Your Stocks.

They shared their views on KPIT Technologies, Zee Entertainment, HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, and Canara Bank.

Watch the accompanying video for more details