Your Stocks: Here's what experts say on HDFC AMC, Cipla, GAIL, Castrol

By Mangalam Maloo   IST (Published)
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Parthiv Shah of Tracom Stock Brokers and Rahul Sharma of Equity99 Advisors, shared their reading and outlook on specific stocks, sectors and markets.

They spoke at length about Godawari Power & Ispat, Alkyl Amines, GNA Axles, HDFC AMC, Cipla, IDFC First Bank, SAIL, GAIL and Castrol.
Watch the accompanying video for more.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
