Ashish Kyal of Waves Strategy Advisors, and Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert answered all stocks and investment-related queries on a CNBC-TV18 show, Your Stocks.

Ashish Kyal of Waves Strategy Advisors, and Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert answered all stocks and investment-related queries on a CNBC-TV18 show, Your Stocks.

Watch the accompanying video for more.

Catch all stock market updates here