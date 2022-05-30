Your Stocks: Experts' take on holding Maruti, Federal Bank, Axis Bank

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, Rajat Bose of Rajatkbose.Com; and Gaurang Shah of Geojit Financial Services shared their reading on specific stocks, sectors, and markets. They spoke at length about Maruti Suzuki, Federal Bank, NBCC, Axis Bank, Akshar Chemicals, Banking stocks, and IT stocks.

Shah: Maruti Suzuki, Federal Bank, Axis Bank all of them are under our coverage. I would recommend investor to continue holding and in case if he has got investable amount, then take advantage of this correction and can add to the stocks.

Bose: For Maruti put a stop below Rs 7,550 on a closing price basis. For Maruti Rs 7,550 is a good stop loss in case you want to exit cutting your losses at any point in time. Otherwise, Maruti for longer-term is definitely very good. Federal Bank hold it for long-term with a stop below Rs 75 on a closing price basis. Axis Bank if it were to really move up, then it should take out Rs 735 and if it were to do so then definitely there is every reason to hold it. Otherwise, my choice would be ICICI Bank. Actually, among the leading banks including State Bank and other for private sector banks, I feel ICICI Bank is very good, all right.

NBCC

Shah: For NBCC we have a sell on rally

Bose: NBCC is exit on any rally. In that rally if you get Rs 38-39 whatever one should exit because this stock is in a strong downtrend.

