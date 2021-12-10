Your Stocks: Britannia, Whirlpool, L&T Finance in focus; here’s what experts say

Aditya Agarwala, Yes Securities and Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert answered all stocks and investment related queries on a CNBC-TV18’s show, Your Stocks.

They shared their views on Britannia Industries, Whirlpool, L&T Finance, ICICI Bank, United Spirits Ltd, Aarti Drugs, Cadila Healthcare, Kalyan Jewellers, IRFC, IEX and CESC.

Shahina Mukadam would continue to hold Britannia Industries for the long-term as she sees better target price coming for the stock. However, she believes Whirlpool and L&T Finance stocks have expensive valuations and are showing stagnation. It would be better to switch to larger plays in the sector, she said.

She prefers United Spirits Ltd and ICICI Bank.

