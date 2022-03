The Rs 4,500 crore follow-on public offer (FPO) from Ruchi Soya is now open. On the first day, the overall issue saw 12 percent subscription. Speaking to CNBC Awaaz, Baba Ramdev said Patanjali's food portfolio will be transferred to Ruchi Soya.

