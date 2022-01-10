Will look at consumption push in budget 2022: Kotak AMC's Nilesh Shah

Kotak Mahindra AMC will look at the consumption push in budget 2022, Nilesh Shah, managing director, told CNBC-TV18.

Talking about union budget, he said, “We believe budget, like last year, should be good for the market, it will support consumption and that’s how we will end up creating a virtuous cycle of more consumption creating more demand and more demand creating more jobs.”

According to him, results and budget will be the near-term trigger for the equity market. He said, “The market now will be looking forward to the result season. So far good results have come out. It is expected that most of the results will be in line with expectations or above expectations; there will be some exceptions where the results will be bad, but results and budget will be the near-term driver for the market.”

Talking about sectors, Shah said that capital goods and industrial goods should outperform the market. However, the real estate space is in a multi-year upcycle.

