Will continue to remain bullish on pharma and IT sector, says Carnelian Capital's Vikas Khemani

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : April 01, 2021 04:56 PM IST

Vikas Khemani, founder of Carnelian Capital Advisors, believes that the entire IT sector will get re-rated over next quarter.

"I think IT services we have been very bullish and continue to remain very bullish. We think it will surprise most people on the growth on the upside. The entire IT sector will keep getting rerated as the quarter after quarter guidance and results come. We think it is a next 4 year structural cycle." He is also optimistic on the pharma sector.

"We have been quite positive on some of the pharma names because after a long time we have seen the sector getting the growth back - both in international and domestic markets. In our portfolio we have Cipla and Dr Reddy's."

Watch video for more.