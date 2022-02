RHI Magnesita India is buzzing in trade. The stock is up by 36 percent in 2022. The company reported solid Q3FY22 earnings with margins expanding close to 20 percent.

The company's topline growth has been led by two factors - the volume growth of high single digits and higher realisations.

