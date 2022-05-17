Why Dimensions Corp's Ajay Srivastava is advising investors to stay away from MNC stocks?

Dimensions Corporate Finance Services CEO Ajay Srivastava on Tuesday advised investors to stay away from the stocks of the multinational companies (MNCs) and rather put faith in strong Indian promoters.

Buy / Sell ACC share TRADE

Dimensions Corporate Finance Services CEO Ajay Srivastava has advised investors to stay away from the stocks of the multinational companies (MNCs) and rather put faith in strong Indian promoters. Srivastava’s comments come after Holcim announced its exit from the Indian market.

“I have put forth two criteria with my own team. First, my customer advisory is: Look at high dividend-paying guys; percentage to stock price, not just the quantum of dividend. Those are the ones that will win this game in the next three years because they will keep giving you money back in your pocket,” Srivastava told CNBC-TV18.

The world's largest cement maker Holcim announced its exit from India after struggling in the market for a long time.

“Second, stay away from MNCs. The Holcim deal has clearly shown us why MNCs fail to perform in the country. It’s a worst-performing cement company sitting on fat salaries. The same management team now will be whipped into shape. MNC stocks were good, but now stop doing that. Focus on companies with strong promoters,” he said.

The Swiss building material major had on Sunday signed a binding agreement with the Adani Group to sell its business in India — about a 63 percent stake in Ambuja Cement, which owns a 54.53 stake in ACC (of which 4.48 percent is direct shareholding).

As per the deal, the Adani Group will acquire Holcim's full stake in Ambuja Cement and ACC for $6.38 billion. A day after, Adani also made an open offer to acquire a 26 per cent stake each in the two listed companies — Ambuja Cements and ACC Ltd — from public shareholders.

For the entire interview, watch the accompanying video.