Why Apex Frozen Foods is buzzing

Apex Frozen Foods which produces and exports processed and ready-to-cook shrimps is surging in trade today on back of upbeat data on US shrimp imports from India for November.

Apex Frozen Foods which produces and exports processed and ready-to-cook shrimps is surging in trade today on back of upbeat data on US shrimp imports from India for November.

According to the data, US imports of shrimps from India grew by 25 percent in the month of November on a year on year basis. India's market share also increased to 38 percent in November 2021 against 35 percent in 2020. However it is still below the pre-pandemic levels of 45 percent.

The realisations also increased by 3 percent to USD 9.2 per kilogram.

At 2:55 pm the stock was trading higher by around 18 percent at Rs 356 per share.