Welspun Corp is in focus after it has acquired Sintex BAPL’s senior secured unlisted non-convertible debentures. These NCDs worth about Rs 1,129 crore have been acquired by Welspun Corp for a consideration of Rs 387 crore.

These NCDs were bought from the lenders of Sintex BAPL. The fact that this acquisition has been made at a significant discount is the reason why we are seeing strength in Welspun Corp.

