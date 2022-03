Stock of Newgen Software is in focus. The stock has gained more than 70 percent in last 1 year. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, CEO of the company Virender Jeet said the company is gradually shifting from license based sales to subscription based sales.

He said India business is showing signs of pick up but added that wage inflation could have around 100 bps impact on margins.

