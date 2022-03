Vodafone Idea was buzzing in trade today (03 March). The company's board is scheduled to meet today to consider fund raise of around Rs 5,500-6,000 crore.

It is learnt that both promoters - Vodafone PLC as well Birla Group are going to be infusing money.

Last week Vodafone PLC had raised Rs 1430 crore by selling 2.4 percent stake in Indus Tower and that money is likely to be infused into Vodafone Idea.

