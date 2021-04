VIDEOS

Updated : March 23, 2021 04:05 PM IST

Vedanta is in focus after it offered to buyback 17 percent through an open offer. The open offer which begins today, will end in the first week of April. It is most likely that nearly 65 percent of Vedanta shares will be accepted in the open offer, which means if one holds 100 shares of Vedanta and tender those shares in the open offer, 65 of them would be accepted.

