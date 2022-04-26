USFDA starts audit of Sun Pharma's Halol plant

It is par for course for the US drugs regulator to inspect plants located overseas. India is among the largest suppliers of pharmaceuticals to the US.

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that the USFDA has started inspecting Sun Pharma’s Halol facility. As the economy has opened up as well as travel has restarted, it is normal for the US regulator to start inspecting plants which are overseas, and India has one of the largest number of plants outside of the US that supply pharmaceuticals to the latter.

The USFDA is expected to have started the inspection of the facility today with three auditors. The Halol plant was inspected by USFDA in December 2019 after which they were issued an official action indicated (OAI) in March 2020 -- an OAI means that the USFDA expects more corrective actions to be undertaken by the company for that particular facility.

