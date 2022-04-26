Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
videos | IST

USFDA starts audit of Sun Pharma's Halol plant

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Published)
Mini

It is par for course for the US drugs regulator to inspect plants located overseas. India is among the largest suppliers of pharmaceuticals to the US.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell Sun Pharma share

TRADE
CNBC-TV18 has learnt that the USFDA has started inspecting Sun Pharma’s Halol facility. As the economy has opened up as well as travel has restarted, it is normal for the US regulator to start inspecting plants which are overseas, and India has one of the largest number of plants outside of the US that supply pharmaceuticals to the latter.
The USFDA is expected to have started the inspection of the facility today with three auditors. The Halol plant was inspected by USFDA in December 2019 after which they were issued an official action indicated (OAI) in March 2020 -- an OAI means that the USFDA expects more corrective actions to be undertaken by the company for that particular facility.
Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Ekta Batra for more details.
Catch all stock market updates here
Tags
next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More