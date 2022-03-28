UBS upgrades HDFC Life to 'buy', target price Rs 750

UBS has upgraded HDFC Life to a ‘buy’ rating from ‘neutral’ rating maintaining the target price of Rs 750.

The firm is expecting annual premium equivalent (APE) to grow 18 percent over the next four years between FY21 and FY24 and the value of new business (VNB) margins to expand by 150 basis points (bps) between FY21 and FY24 with a VNB compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of close to 20 percent.

