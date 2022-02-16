UBS upgrades Bharti Airtel to 'buy', raises target price

UBS has upgraded Bharti Airtel to ‘buy’ rating from ‘neutral’ rating raising the target price to Rs 855 versus the earlier target price of Rs 760.

UBS has upgraded Bharti Airtel to ‘buy’ rating from ‘neutral’ rating raising the target price to Rs 855 versus the earlier target price of Rs 760.

According to UBS, the stock is trading at 6 times EV/EBITDA of FY24, which is low compared to the average of 7 times the number one mobile company is trading at in emerging markets (EMs), despite the fact that Bharti’s EBITDA will be 11 percent versus its peer at 7 percent. So Bharti is growing is faster and the valuations are lower.

Also Read:

The firm has also upgraded Indus Towers to ‘neutral’ from ‘sell’ raising the target price to Rs 290 versus its earlier target of Rs 275.

UBS maintains its ‘neutral’ rating on Vodafone Idea.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Nimesh Shah for more details.

To watch other videos in this series, click on the Standout Brokerage Report tab below.

Catch all stock market updates here