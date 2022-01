UBS has raised its target price on SRF to Rs 3,000 per share from its earlier target price of Rs 1,300 per share.

UBS has raised its target price on SRF to Rs 3,000 per share from its earlier target price of Rs 1,300 per share. The firm has also raised its FY22-FY24 EPS estimates by 7-23 percent factoring in strong demand. The forecast on earnings upgrade is led by strong outlook in the specialty chemical segment and the refrigerant gas segment.

