UBS downgrades Apollo Hospitals as Tata's 1MG, Reliance's Netmed bring competition in e-pharmacy biz

UBS has downgraded its rating on Apollo Hospitals' stock to ‘neutral’ from ‘buy’ and slashed its target price to Rs 5,250 from Rs 6,100.
Apollo Hospitals' e-pharmacy business, Apollo Pharmacy, is facing stiff competition from other players like Tata's 1MG and Reliance's Netmed.
Online checks indicate that the discounting has sharply risen in the last 3-4 months which means that the company is burning cash to grab a market share.
Private equity-backed PharmEasy is also emerging as a big player in the market with its Aamir Khan helmed advertisements making a show at the Indian Premier League this season.
The valuation picture
Apollo’s money raising exercise for this this 24X7 verticle has put a question mark over its valuations. A delay in the fund raising or sharp fall in the valuations could mean a contraction in multiples and hence UBS has downgraded the stock removing it from the AsiaPacific key call list.
Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Nimesh Shah for more details.
To watch other videos in this series, click on the Standout Brokerage Report tab below.