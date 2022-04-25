UBS downgrades Apollo Hospitals as Tata's 1MG, Reliance's Netmed bring competition in e-pharmacy biz

UBS has downgraded Apollo Hospitals stock to ‘neutral’ rating from ‘buy’ cutting the target price to Rs 5,250 from Rs 6,100.

Apollo Hospitals' e-pharmacy business, Apollo Pharmacy, is facing stiff competition from other players like Tata's 1MG and Reliance's Netmed.

Online checks indicate that the discounting has sharply risen in the last 3-4 months which means that the company is burning cash to grab a market share.

Private equity-backed PharmEasy is also emerging as a big player in the market with its Aamir Khan helmed advertisements making a show at the Indian Premier League this season.

The valuation picture

Apollo’s money raising exercise for this this 24X7 verticle has put a question mark over its valuations. A delay in the fund raising or sharp fall in the valuations could mean a contraction in multiples and hence UBS has downgraded the stock removing it from the AsiaPacific key call list.

