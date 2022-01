UBS has buy rating on Just Dial, Aegis Logistics and PVR with a target price of Rs 1,350, Rs 380 and Rs 2,000 respectively.

UBS has identified three midcap stocks, which have underperformed in 2021 and has a catalyst to outperform in 2022 on the back of earnings visibility as well as some bit of rerating catalyst.

The firm has buy rating on Just Dial, Aegis Logistics and PVR with a target price of Rs 1,350, Rs 380 and Rs 2,000 respectively.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Nimesh Shah for more details.

To watch other videos in this series, click on the Standout Brokerage Report tab below.